Bates, Shelia Jean

April 23, 1956 - July 6, 2020 Shelia Jean Bates, 64, of Ridgeway, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at her home. She was born on April 23, 1956, in Martinsville to the late James and Evelyn Amos Bates. The funeral will be on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net
