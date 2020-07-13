Emma "Jeanie" Belcher Emma "Jeanie" Belcher, 54, of Bassett, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial. She was born on May 22, 1966, in Franklin County, to Dollie Gilley and the late Robert Jarrells. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her stepdad, Curtis Gilley and brother, Ray Gilley. She attended New Hope Bible Church. In addition to her mother, Jeanie is survived by her husband, Frank Belcher; daughter, Kayla Belcher Barley (Matthew); grandbaby on the way; sister, Edith Jarrells; brother, Roy Gilley; niece, Heather Bridwell; and great nephew, Greyson Jarrells. All services are private. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Belcher family.
