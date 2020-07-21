Blankenship, Mr. Scott Blan

July 18, 2020 Mr. Scott Blan Blankenship, age 80, of Collinsville, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Scott was a retired correctional officer at Camp 28 in Horsepasture. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Dorothy Evans, Maxine Moscow, Ethan Blankenship and Clarence Blankenship. He is survived by many nieces, nephews and great friends. Scottie was married to the love of his life, Pheba Catherine Blankenship, for 52 years. He was a lifelong member of the Church of the Brethren in Collinsville, Va. A celebration of Scott's life will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the Church of the Brethren of Collinsville with Pastor Roy McVey conducting services. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A burial will immediate follow at Mountain View Cemetery, Ridgeway, Va. Arrangements are by Collins Funeral Home, Bassett, Va. To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonefuneralhomebassett.com.
