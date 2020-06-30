Bower, Charles R.

Charles R. Bower, 84, of Bassett, passed away peacefully of natural causes in his home on Sunday, June 28, 2020. He was born on January 15, 1936, in Blackberry, to the late Jesse and Lula Bower. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Herman, Tom, Ernest and Irvin Bower and a sister, Mary Alcorn. Charles enjoyed playing bluegrass music with his friends, making wood working crafts and making furniture for his home. He was a barber and proprietor of Community Barber Shop for 57 years. Left to cherish his memory are, his loving wife of 64 years, Virginia H. Bower; sons, Jeffrey, Joel, Tony and Tracy; daughter, Tammy; eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive friends, Tuesday, June 30, 2020, from 1 until 2 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where the funeral will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Chad Janey officiating. Burial will follow in Blackberry Baptist Church Cemetery. Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed while visiting at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Bower family.
