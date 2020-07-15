Boylan, Bessie Turner Ramsey

September 15, 1925 - July 13, 2020 Bessie Turner Ramsey Boylan, 94, of Collinsville, died on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Sovah Health Martinsville. She was born in Franklin County on September 15, 1925, to the late Ernest M. Turner and the late Clara Mullins Turner. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Glen Morris Ramsey; sister, Nancy Turner Whitfield; and a stepson, Michael Boylan. She was a charter member of the First Baptist Church of Collinsville where she had been very active serving on many committees and activities and retired as the secretary having worked 28 years. She had also worked at Montgomery Ward, Pannill Knitting and served as a Red Cross Volunteer at Memorial Hospital of Martinsville and Henry County. She is survived by her husband, William George Boylan; three sons, Richard L. Ramsey (Shirley), David M. Ramsey, Timothy W. Ramsey (Maria); three stepdaughters, Ann Sanders, Sue Malone, Jean Murphy; five stepsons; Dennis Boylan, David Boylan, Stephen Boylan, Thomas Boylan and Timothy Boylan; one granddaughter, one grandson; numerous stepgrandchildren; and stepgreat-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where a funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. with Dr. Larry Cheek officiating. Burial will follow the funeral service at Roselawn Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Grace Network, P.O. Box 3902, Martinsville, VA 24115. Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed while visiting at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Boylan family.
