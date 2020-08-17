Cabell Lewis "Buddy" Brodie Jr. Cabell Lewis "Buddy" Brodie Jr., of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at his residence. He was born on April 13, 1936, to the late Cabell Lewis Brodie Sr., and Emily Campbell Brodie. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Ruth Brodie Eggleston and E. Jane Brodie. Buddy retired from E. I. DuPont after thirty two years and was a member of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church where he served on several committees. He is survived by his wife, Peggie S. Brodie; son, Steve A. Brodie (Judy); daughter, Kimberly A. Brodie; and his brother, J. David Brodie (Nancy). Also surviving are his grandchildren, Johnathan Cabell Brodie (Bridget), Casey Eanes (Whitney), Kristi Eanes Gillispie and friend, Danny Prillaman; great-grandchildren, Brandon, Brodie, Emerson, Kellyn, Julia, and another one on the way. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, from 10 until 11 a.m. at Norris Funeral Services. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. at Norris Funeral Services with Pastor Gil Lee officiating. Burial will follow the service at Roselawn Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, 1000 Snow Creek Rd., Martinsville, VA 24112. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va., is serving the Brodie family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
