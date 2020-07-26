Brown, Jennifer ¿Jenny¿ Leigh Cox

Jennifer "Jenny" Leigh Cox Brown Jennifer Leigh "Jenny" Cox Brown, 59, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at UNC Rockingham Hospital, Eden, North Carolina. She was born March 16, 1961, in Martinsville, Virginia to the Late James (Chubby) Cox Sr., and Barbara Belton Cox. She was a member of Horsepasture Christian Church and a graduate of Drewry Mason High School and attended Patrick Henry Community College. She had worked at Pine Hall Brick in Madison, North Carolina. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Corey M. Cox. She is survived by her husband, Darian Brown; son, Justin Brown; sister, Phyllis Cox Holland; and brothers, Frankie, Barry and Garry Cox; and grandchildren, Ethan and Noah Brown. The family would like to offer special thanks to Jenny's caregivers, Greer, and Teresa, special neighbors Jody, Chasity and Jennifer, her work family and lifelong friends. Mrs. Brown's funeral will be Sunday, July 26, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel, with Pastor Dave Cuthbertson officiating, for close friends and family only. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be private. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.
