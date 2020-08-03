Bryson, Dorothy Wingfield

You have permission to edit this article.
Dorothy Wingfield Bryson, 95, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020.  She was born in Martinsville, on August 24, 1924, to Lonzo W. Wingfield and Laura Delancy Wingfield. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard McCoy Bryson; daughters, Marsha Lee and Joy Ruth; son, David Bryson; three brothers and three sisters. She is survived by her daughters, Sandra Cox (Kenneth), Deborah Hornick (Joseph), and Kimberly Bryson; son, Richard Bryson; daughter-in-law, Debra Bryson; 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, five great great-grandchildren; and her sister, Virginia Coley. She was a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church of Martinsville. A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Roselawn Burial Park. Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va. To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com.

