Burgart, Debra P.

Debra "Debbie" Plaster Burgart, 62, of Stuart, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Lewis Gale Hospital in Salem. She was born on January 11, 1958, in Martinsville, to the late Arval Conner Plaster and Eleanor Rorrer Plaster. She was a graduate of Bassett High School, and she attended Providence United Methodist Church. She had been employed by Stanley Furniture in the Engineering Department for 25 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara P. Cannaday; and brother, Ralph D. Plaster. Debbie is survived by her husband of 38 years, Billy Franklin Burgart; brother, Wayne "Peanut" Plaster (Sylvia); sister-in-law, Elaine Plaster; and special friend, Angel Robertson. The funeral will be Monday, July 6, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel, with the Rev. Keith Vernon, Danny Gilley, and the Rev. David Westmoreland officiating. Visitation will be on Sunday, July 5, 2020, from 4 until 9 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will follow the service at Henry Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Debbie may be made to Fairystone Fire Department First Responders, 6687 Fairystone Park Highway, Stuart, VA 24171, or to Smith River Rescue Squad, 9962 Woolwine Highway, Woolwine, VA 24185. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. On Line condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.
