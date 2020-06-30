Cannaday, Viola Stone

Mrs. Viola Stone Cannaday, age 99, of Collinsville, Va., passed away on June 27, 2020. She was born on February 8, 1921, to the late William Silas and Ruth Turner Stone Philpott. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ted Cannaday; brothers, Reuben Stone and Grady Stone; and sisters, Nellie Bowles, Gladys Stone and Clarice Hazelwood. She was a member of Church of Christ in Martinsville, Va. Mrs. Cannaday is survived by her daughter, Phyllis Spencer (Joe); grandchildren, Deborah Scearce (Jeff) and Rodney Ramsey (Amy); great-grandchildren, Robert Meuller and Diana Hodges; and two great-great grandchildren. A graveside service will be conducted at Roselawn Burial Park at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 2, 2020, with Johnny Robertson officiating. Online condolences at www.collinsmckeestonebassett.com. Collins Funeral Home at Bassett, Va. is respectfully serving the Cannaday family.

