Canupp Jr., Robert Lee

Robert Lee Canupp Jr., 91 , of Martinsville, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020. He was born in Monroe, N.C., on May 21, 1929, to Robert L. Canupp Sr. and Evalee Gibbons Canupp. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Helms Canupp; sons, David and Edward Canupp; three grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Bob served in the Air Force during the Korean War and was owner/operator of Martinsville Office Supply for 63 years. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Martinsville, where he had served as a deacon and trustee. All services will be private. Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va., To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com.

