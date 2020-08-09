Cardwell, Hisako

July 31, 2020 Hisako Cardwell, formerly of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 31, 2020. She was 86. Hisako was born in Japan in 1934 and grew up in wartime just outside of Tokyo. When peacetime came to Japan, she married her first husband, Charles Savage, an American Army soldier stationed in Japan, who brought her to the United States. After living briefly in Seattle, they eventually settled in Kentucky, where Charles was stationed at Fort Knox. When he was diagnosed with cancer, she moved with Charles back to Maryland to be near his family, where he passed away. Deciding to stay in the United States, she remained in Maryland, where she later met and married her second husband, Gene Cardwell. She briefly lived in Ridgeway with her in-laws, Frank and Gladys Cardwell, before moving to her long-time home on Chatham Heights. After divorce, here is where she raised her only child Annette. Hisako worked over 30 years as a sewer at Sales Knitting, which later became Tultex. After retiring, she worked for some time at Blue Ridge Rehab Center as a housekeeper. She was also a long-time member of Chathams Heights Baptist Church until she eventually moved to California to be closer to her daughter's family. She is survived by her daughter, Annette Cardwell, and her husband, Eric Meyerson, of San Francisco, Calif.; her grandchildren, Eleanor and Judah Meyerson; and her family in Japan, including her brother, Shoji Tsuchiya. A private family memorial will be held in San Francisco. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that mourners should donate to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate).
