Cassell, Daniel Lee

February 24, 1935 - June 22, 2020 Daniel Lee Cassell, 85, of Bassett, died on Monday, June 22, 2020, at his home. He was born in Henry County on February 24, 1935, to the late Dora Alice Cassell Carter. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Marie Cassell and a granddaughter, Ashley Cassell. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bassett. He is survived by a daughter, Vickie Kendrick and husband, David; a son, Darryl Cassell; grandchildren, Brandon Stone, Amy Owen, Daniel Cassell, Grady Cassell, Shelby McDonald, Noah Mayes, Gary Kendrick and Matt Kendrick; great-grandchildren, Trevor Stone, Madelyn Owen, Luke Owen, Jonathan Kendrick, Kaitlyn Kendrick, Emma Kendrick, Ryan Kendrick, Cody Plaster, Bailey Plaster and Adley McDonald. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 26, 2020, from 10 until 11 a.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where the funeral will follow at 11 a.m. with Dr. Lew Bennett. Burial will follow in Roselawn Burial Park. Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed while visiting at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Cassell family.
