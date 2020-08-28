Chaney, Stanley Booth

Mr. Stanley Booth Chaney, age 72, passed away on Tuesday, August 26, 2020, at Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, N.C., from complications due to lung cancer. Stanley was preceded in death from his father, Otis Lee Chaney Sr.; stepfather, Jack E. Dalton; wife, Lucy Lipes Chaney; daughter, Laura Chaney; brother, Otis Lee Chaney Jr.; sister, Linda Chaney Cassell; and grandparents, H.L. and Sarah Booth. He is survived by his mother, Lois Booth Dalton; son, Woodrow Chaney; fiancee', Diane Sherwin, grandson, Caleb Chaney; and two aunts, Eunice and Oliver Ingram and Elva Bowling. Stanley was a member of the Traditional Christian Church in Collinsville. He enjoyed music, playing the guitar and gospel singing. The guest book will be available for friends and family to sign Friday, August 28, 2020, from 1 until 4 p.m. A service will be held at Collins Funeral Home, 30 Riverside Drive, Bassett, Va., on Monday, August 31, 2020, at 11 a.m., with Minister, Don Pruitt officiating and quest speaker, The Reverend/Dr. Larry Cheek. A burial will immediately follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers and food, the family request memorials be made to American Cancer Society, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601. Online condolences may be made at www.collinsmckeestonefuneralhomebassett.com.
