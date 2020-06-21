August 4, 1942 - June 18, 2020 James William "Jimmy" Clark, 77, of Collinsville, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Sovah Health-Martinsville. He was born on August 4, 1942, in Patrick County, Va. to the late William Noel Clark and the late Mattie Ruth Hopkins Clark. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Melvin Leon and Ronnie Noel Clark and an infant brother. He was a long time member of the Church of God of Prophecy/Day Star Ministries of Collinsville, Va. and was of the Holiness Faith. James was the most humble, sweet and kind person ever and was known to be of a quiet and gentle nature. A man of few words but he loved God, his Church and his Family. He was a good Christian man, loved by all who met him and will be greatly missed. He is survived by sisters, Alma Lucille Clark Robertson (James) of Collinsville, Frances Maurene Clark Plaster of Stuart, Mildred Louise Clark Hubbard of Collinsville, and Nancy Irene Clark McAlexander (Cleat) of Woolwine; special nieces, Janice, Julie, Tammy, Sherryle and Amanda; nephew, Aaron Lee Plaster; great-nieces, Maggie and Sidney; great-nephews, Jackson and Seth. The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 21, 2020, from 1 until 2 p.m. in Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. with Pastor Sammy Caldwell and David Deisher officiating. Burial will follow in the Elamsville Church of God of Prophecy Cemetery in Stuart, Va. Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed while visiting at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Clark family.
Clark, James William "Jimmy"
To plant a tree in memory of James Clark as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.