Cockram, Walter Lane

Walter Lane Cockram, age 88, of Spruce Village in Martinsville, Virginia, went home to be with our Lord on Saturday, August 22, 2020, peacefully while holding the hands of his daughters. He was born in Floyd, Virginia, on September 11, 1931, to the late Hammie Davis Cockram and Arlie Pratt Cockram. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an older brother, Troy Davis Cockram and a grandson, Matthew Ruane. He honorably served his country as a member of the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Prior to his retirement, Lane worked for the United States Postal Service for 28 years. He was a talented musician and played in numerous bluegrass , country and gospel bands, often performing many of his own songs. He was an avid square dance and round dance caller. Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Beverly Cockram Ruane and husband, David, of Stafford, Virginia, and Cynthia Cockram Norton of Taylorsville, North Carolina; his sister, Eileen Cockram Cosby of Mechanicsville, Virginia; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces; a special friend, Vergie Graham of Martinsville; and the mother of his children, Lois Lee Cockram Davis of Indiantown, Florida. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Stuart with Pastor Terry Martin officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the Patrick County Veterans Memorial Honor Guard. A visitation will be held from 2 until 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be held in the Mountain View United Methodist Church cemetery immediately following the visitation. If desired, memorials may be made to the Mountain View United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 156, Meadows of Dan, VA 24120. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Service information
1:00PM
202 West Blue Ridge Street
Stuart, VA 24171
2:00PM-3:00PM
202 West Blue Ridge Street
Stuart, VA 24171
