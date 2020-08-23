Cook, Beulah Inez Gilbert

November 28, 1925 - August 19, 2020 Mrs. Beulah Inez Gilbert Cook departed this life on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at home in Greensboro, N.C. She was born on November 28, 1925, to the late Posey L. Gilbert and the late Anna G. Gilbert in the Flat Rock Community of Henry County, Va. She lived in Martinsville, Va. for 78 years where she was employed with Jobbers/Standard Garment for 30 years and Bassett Furniture for 17 years. She later moved to Greensboro, N.C. where she lived for 16 years. She was a member of Figsboro Church of Christ. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Carver Memorial Gardens. A public viewing will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020, from 1 until 5 p.m. at The C.R.V. Hairston Memorial Chapel at Hairston Funeral Home, and all other times at the home of her son, Michael Cook, 130 Wren Ct. All services will be held with the CDC guidelines for face coverings and social distancing. Arrangements entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.
