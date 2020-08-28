Covington, Kathleen J.

Kathleen J. Covington, 81, of Martinsville, died on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Sovah Health Martinsville. She was born in West Virginia, on October 6, 1938. She is survived by two sons, Joseph Covington, II (Bonnie) and Keith Covington; one daughter, Jamie Ramsey; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. All services will be private. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Covington family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.