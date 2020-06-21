Cox, Josie Faye Gardner

June 16, 1949 - June 19, 2020 Josie Faye Gardner Cox, 74, of Ridgeway, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, at her home. She was born on June 16, 1946, in Franklin County, Virginia to the late Herbert and Hazel Deal Gardner. Mrs. Cox had worked at DDI. She enjoyed working in her flower gardens and especially like peach colored flowers, and watching "Days of Our Lives". In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cox was preceded in death by her husband, Tony William Cox; and sister, Avis Ramsey. Mrs. Cox is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Renee Nowlin; son, Stephen Cox and Friend Dawn Richardson; sisters, Barbara Coleman, Kathy Young, Zelma Belcher, and Eileen Sink; brothers, Ed, Lester and Michael Gardner; and grandson, Tristan Nowlin. A graveside service will be on Monday, June 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Cox Family Cemetery with Pastor Phillip Woods officiating. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.
