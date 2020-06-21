Cox, Juanita Francis Slate

July 27, 1933 - June 17, 2020 Mrs. Juanita Francis Slate Cox, age 86, of Lexington, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. She was born in Patrick County, on July 27, 1933, to the late Bob Slate and Grace Francis Slate. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cox was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace Nash Cox Sr., and a son, Larry Ray Cox. She was a member of First Baptist Church on Fifth in Winston-Salem and had been the owner/operator of Thrifty Auto Parts in Collinsville for over 30 years. She was feisty until the end, truly enjoyed her family, and loved being a grandma. Mrs. Cox is survived by two sons, Wallace N. Cox Jr. (Alice) of Lexington, North Carolina, and Robert Francis Cox (Cindy) of Newberry, Florida; eight grandchildren, Heather Ray Cox Steenburg (Jimmy), Jason Powell Cox (Danielle), Joshua Slate Cox (Katie), Amber Cox Tucker (Marcus), Samantha Eryn Cox and fiancé, Neil, James Nash Cox, Cosbi J. Stone, and Ashley R. Stone; nine great-grandchildren, Slate, Elvie, Judah, Evelyn, Lydia, Kourtney, Michael, Hunter, and Clayton; one great-great-grandchild, Zoie; a sister, Erna Joyce of Westfield, North Carolina; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Patrick Memorial Gardens with Associate Pastor Amy McClure officiating. The family is requesting that all in attendance please wear a mask. If desired, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church on Fifth, 501 West 5th Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Moody Funeral Home in Stuart is handling the arrangements, and online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com. The family would like to thank Mallard Ridge Assisted Living for the two and half years of excellent care given to their mother.
