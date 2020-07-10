Craddock, Mrs. Gloria

July 1, 2020 Mrs. Gloria Craddock departed this life to transition to her home in heaven on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, after a courageous and long fight with cancer. She was 77 years old. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Eldean Lovell; sister, Rose Marie Daniels and her husband, Charles Craddock, with whom she was devoted to as they shared life together for 45 years. Gloria was a retired teacher, having taught in the public school system of Charlotte County as well as Middle College Program at Patrick Henry Community College. She taught and touched many lives positively and it was her passion in life to do so. She was a member of Mt. Olivet Christian Church in Martinsville. Gloria will always be remembered for her generous spirit, and the love she shared with her husband, Charles, and will be missed by her family and many friends. Her life inspired and touched many others as they faced various trials and obstacles she helped them to overcome. She is survived by one brother, Edwin Harrison Lovell, of Martinsville; daughter, Karen Craddock Pence and husband, Jim of Martinsville; sons, Joseph "Jay" Andrew Craddock and wife, Jennifer of Gretna, and Charles "Chuck" Dean Craddock and his wife, Amy of Lynch Station; grandchildren, Laura, Sarah and Jessica Davis, Rebecca, Faith and Joseph Craddock, Gray, Jack, Mary Katherine and Gloria Noelle Craddock. A graveside memorial service will be held at a later date at Mt. Olivet Christian Church Cemetery in Martinsville. A notice will be posted on the McGhee-Stone website. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Mt. Olivet Christian Church, 3261 Mount Olivet Rd, Martinsville, Va 24112 or the American Cancer Society in memory of Ms. Craddock at 2840 Electric Road, Suite 106A, Roanoke, VA. 24018. Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va. To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.