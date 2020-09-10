Craig Jr., Jonathan William

 Skip to main content
Jonathan William Craig Jr., transitioned on Monday, September 7, 2020, at his home in Eden, N.C. He was born in Martinsville, Va. the son of Eliza (Ann) Craig and the late Jonathan Craig Sr. He was the executive director of HR for the Rockingham County Public Schools. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Hines Funeral Services Chapel with Pastor Todd Foster, Eulogist. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, September 11, 2020, from 1 to 5 p.m. and will be at the home of his mother at 24 Delmore Lane, Axton, Va. at other times. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Hines Funeral Services, Inc.

