James "Jimmy" Albert Crigger Sr. James "Jimmy" Albert Crigger Sr., 71, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. He was born on December 17, 1948, to the late Willie Albert Crigger Sr. and Louise Stovall Graham. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, James Graham; and brother, Willie Albert Crigger Jr. Jimmy was retired from Mohawk Industries, where he worked as a loomer servicer, and was a member of Fuller Memorial Baptist Church. He also had been Santa Claus in local Christmas parades for a number of years. He is survived by his wife, Darla Yeatts Crigger of the residence; daughter, Stephanie Crigger Adkins (Andy) of Martinsville, Va.; son, James "Jamie" Crigger Jr. of Collinsville, Va.; sisters, Virginia C. Dudley (Allen) of Rocky Mount, Va., Sue C. Gilbert of Glouschester, Va., and Connie Ray (Donnie) of Pennsylvania; and grandchildren, Ashton Lynch, London Crigger, and Laithan Adkins. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with the Reverend Roger Beck officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020, from 5 until 8 p.m. at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel and other times at the family residence at 1410 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville, VA 24112. Burial will be held at Roselawn Burial Park. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Crigger family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
