Cristall, Mary Jewell Feazell

July 16, 1934 - July 1, 2020 Jewell F. Cristall, of Collinsville, died on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, two weeks shy of her 86th birthday. At the time of her death, she was at Sovah HealthDanville, receiving treatment for complications due to stage 4 bladder cancer. A former employee of DuPont in Martinsville, Mrs. Cristall enjoyed dunking shortbread cookies in her coffee while solving crossword puzzles and writing clever poems for special family events. She was a top-notch finder of shark teeth and looked forward to beach vacations. Until fairly late in her retirement, she took great pride in mowing her lawn herself. Mrs. Crystal was preceded in death by her parents, Robert B. and Viola Annie Sink Feazell; husband, James G. Cristall; son, James George Cristall II; brother, Norman B. Feazell; and a sister, Christine F. Allen. She is survived by her daughter, Vicki Demetria Boyte, and son-in-law, Terry; granddaughter Jessica Boyte Bennett; two sisters, Flora Mabel Bowling, of Rocky Mount, Va., and Violet F. Anderson, of Richmond, Va. Her survivors also include six nieces, Gail Keener, Greensboro, N.C., Reba C. and Beverly Bowling, Union Hall, Va., Barbara Brown, Rocky Mount, Va., Donna P. Salmon, Richmond, Va., Sharon L. Enzi, Walla Walla, Washington; and two nephews, Woodrow A. Bowling, Martinsville, Va., Michael T. Williams, Culpeper, Va.; as well as several grandnieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 1 until 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Wright Funeral Service and Crematory in Martinsville, Va., followed by a private burial next to Mrs. Cristall's husband's grave in Roselawn Burial Park.
