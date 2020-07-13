Deal, Willmer Ruth Biggs

Willmer Ruth Biggs Deal, 79, of Patrick Springs, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, at her home. She was born on February 13, 1941, in Patrick County, to the late William Henderson Biggs and the late Lelia Mae Hodge Biggs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Lester Deal; sisters, Vera Josephine Biggs and Shirley Mae Biggs Smith; and son, Daniel Wayne Deal. She attended Tabernacle Baptist Church. Willmer is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Teddy Woods; three grandchildren, Barry Turner, Sabrina Adkins and Dustin Woods; seven great grandchildren, Andrew, Isabelle and Elyssia Turner, Aiden, Nevaeh, Brooklynn and Makenzie Adkins; brothers, Kenneth Donald and William David Biggs; numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where a funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. with Pastor Freddie Bonds officiating. Burial will follow the funeral service at County Line Church of God of Prophecy Cemetery. Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed while visiting at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Deal family.
