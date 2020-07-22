Dickerson, Melvi Marlene

July 20, 2020 Melvi Marlene Dickerson, 84, of Bassett, died on Monday, July 20, 2020. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 24, 2020, from 10 until 11 a.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where the funeral will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow Henry Memorial Park. Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed while visiting at the funeral home. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Dickerson family.
To plant a tree in memory of Melvi Dickerson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.