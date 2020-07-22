Dickerson, Melvi Marlene

Dickerson, Melvi Marlene

Only $3 for 13 weeks

July 20, 2020 Melvi Marlene Dickerson, 84, of Bassett, died on Monday, July 20, 2020. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 24, 2020, from 10 until 11 a.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where the funeral will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow Henry Memorial Park. Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed while visiting at the funeral home. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Dickerson family.

To plant a tree in memory of Melvi Dickerson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Locations

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News