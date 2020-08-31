Dillon, Layla Rose

Layla Rose Dillon, infant daughter of Juan and Victoria Dillon, died on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at her home. In addition to her parents, she is survived by a sister, Kylie Dillon; brother, Isac Dillon; grandparents, Douglas and Patricia Kidd Jr., Ruby Dillon and Fidel Silva; and great-grandparents, Fred Martin, Douglas Kidd Sr. and Ida Helton. The family will be at the home of Douglas and Patricia Kidd Jr. for visitors along with a visitation on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, from 4:30 until 6 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Dale Wilson officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Dillon family.
