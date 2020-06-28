Doss, John Elmo

John Elmo Doss, 97, of Stanleytown, died on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the Stanleytown Healthcare Center. He was born December 9, 1922 to the late Henry Doss and the late Nannie Hamlett Doss. He was also preceded in death by sisters, Frances Walker, Martha Shelton, Dorothy Doss; brothers, Joseph Doss, Edward Doss and William Doss. He was a member of the Stanleytown United Methodist Church, was the oldest member of the Knights of Pythias Lodge in Bassett having joined in 1953 and had worked at American Furniture for 41 years. He is survived by his sister, Margaret Prillaman and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Roselawn Burial Park with the Rev. David Westmoreland officiating. Because of current restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, each person should wear a protective face covering and follow distancing guidelines. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Doss family.
