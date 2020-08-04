Doss, Julie Ann

Julie Ann Doss, 45, of Stuart, Va., died on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born on July 3, 1975, in Henry County, Virginia, to Betty Jean Lawson Arthur and Earl Lee Arthur of Stanleytown, Va. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Posey and Josie Lawson, Jack Arthur and Frances Doss Walker. She was a member of West Side Baptist Church. She was a godly Christian lady who loved reading her Bible and was a spiritual influence to all who knew her. She enjoyed the peace of the ocean waves. Surviving are her husband, Jamie Doss of Stuart, Va.; three daughters, Hannah Lamb (Brian) of Walterboro, S.C., twin daughters, Sarah Doss and Savannah Doss of Stuart; two sisters, Betty Jo Ransome (Louis) of Ferrum, Va., and Debbie Arthur of Stanleytown, Va.; two brothers, Posey Arthur (Donna) of Martinsville, Va., and Danny Arthur (Ginger) of Bassett, Va.; one grandchild on the way, Willow Ann Lamb, several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Linda Allen of Martinsville, Va. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at West Side Baptist Church in Mayodan, N.C., with Pastor Paul Sisk officiating. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service from 12 until 2 p.m. at West Side Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Primitive Baptist Church, Stuart, Va. Friends can come by Norris Funeral Home in Stuart to view the body and sign the register book after 2 p.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020. Memorials may be made to Pleasant Grove Cemetery c/o Laray Smith, 132 Dominion Valley Lane, Stuart, VA 24171. Flowers will be appreciated. Due to the covid-19 outbreak, all restrictions mandated by the guidelines set forth by the state must be followed. Norris Funeral Services in Stuart is serving the Doss family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
Service information
12:00PM-2:00PM
413 South Ayersville RD
Mayodan, North Carolina 27027
2:00PM
413 South Ayersville RD
Mayodan, North Carolina 27027
