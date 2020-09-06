Draper, Geraldine "Geri" Butler

Geraldine "Geri" Butler Draper, 90, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. She was born in Portsmouth, Va., on April 3, 1930, to Charles George Butler and Katherine O'Carroll Butler. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of sixty four years, Mack Randolph Draper; and Stephen Crow, infant son of Katherine and Robert Crow. She is survived by her son, Stephen R. Draper (Anne) of Martinsville, Va.; daughter, Katherine Draper Sizemore (Dale) of Atlanta, Ga.; and four grandchildren, Heath Martin (Sundae), Mary Katherine Martin, Katherine Crow (Robert), and Sarah Tellier (Aaron). Also surviving are three beloved great-grandchildren, Dylan, Jake and Benjamin. Geraldine will be remembered for her strong spirit for life and love for her family. She enjoyed many years of travel with Mack and loved being at the beach at Nags Head, N.C. She loved playing bridge and enjoyed the many friendships made in her bridge club, church circle, Piedmont Arts Docent Guild, and Book Club. In Geraldine's memory the family requests memorial contributions be made to First United Methodist Church in Martinsville, Va. or the SPCA of Martinsville-Henry County. The family expresses a deep appreciation for her loving caregivers, Brenda Hairston and LaTorya Penn; and Mountain Valley Hospice for providing her with much love and comfort at the end of her life. Due to current health concerns a memorial service to honor Geraldine will be held in the spring of 2021. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Draper family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
