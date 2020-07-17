Dunkley, Maxine

July 14, 2020 Mrs. Maxine Dunkley, age 85, born in Grayson County, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Frank Dunkley; son, Mike Dunkley (Diane); sister, Nancy Eanes; grandchildren, Shelley Dunkley, Sarah Reed, Elizabeth Hammock; and five great-grandchildren. Maxine enjoyed taking pictures and spending time outdoors. She loved her family and gardening. Collins Funeral Home, 30 Riverside Drive, Bassett, Va. is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to Mckeestonefuneralhomebassett.com
To plant a tree in memory of Maxine Dunkley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.