Eanes, Dennis Delano

Dennis Delano Eanes, 80, of Bassett, Va., passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at his home. He was born on May 2, 1940, in Henry County, Va., to the late, Eva Haynes Eanes and Henry Swingfield Eanes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Stella Ann Eanes; and siblings, David Eanes, Donald Eanes, Dewey Eanes, Dalia Turner, and Delores Eanes. Dennis served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War as a flight engineer, where he retired after 21 years. He also attended Church of the Brethren. He is survived by his son, Billy Eanes of California; brothers, Daniel Eanes of Collinsville, Va., and Douglas Eanes of Bassett, Va.; sister, Doris Walls of Newport News, Va.; two grandsons and two great-granddaughters. Services will be private. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va., is serving the Eanes family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
