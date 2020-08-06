Easter, Curtis Glenn

Curtis Glenn Easter, 84, of Fieldale, died on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at the Sovah Health-Martinsville. He was born in Hillsville on July 28, 1936, to the late Joseph W. Easter and the late Goldie Beatrice Easter. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Doris Marie Cruise Easter; sister, Mary Irene Dalton; and nephew, Ronnie Lee Dalton. He was a member of the Hill Memorial Baptist Church and a United States Army Veteran. He is survived by a niece, Iris Allison; great nephew, James Thomas; his girlfriend, Mary Jane Hall and her children, Allen Hall and Betty Jane Hall Barrow. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 12 until 1 p.m., in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel with a graveside service to follow at the Cruise Family Cemetery. Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed while visiting at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Easter family.
