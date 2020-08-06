You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Easter, Curtis Glenn

Easter, Curtis Glenn

Only $5 for 5 months

Curtis Glenn Easter, 84, of Fieldale, died on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at the Sovah Health-Martinsville. He was born in Hillsville on July 28, 1936, to the late Joseph W. Easter and the late Goldie Beatrice Easter. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Doris Marie Cruise Easter; sister, Mary Irene Dalton; and nephew, Ronnie Lee Dalton. He was a member of the Hill Memorial Baptist Church and a United States Army Veteran. He is survived by a niece, Iris Allison; great nephew, James Thomas; his girlfriend, Mary Jane Hall and her children, Allen Hall and Betty Jane Hall Barrow. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 12 until 1 p.m., in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel with a graveside service to follow at the Cruise Family Cemetery. Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed while visiting at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Easter family.

To plant a tree in memory of Curtis Easter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Locations

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News