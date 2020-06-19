Edens, Michie McCall

June 12, 2020 Michie McCall Edens, 32, of Collinsville, Va. passed away unexpectedly at her home on Friday, June 12, 2020. Born in Burlington, N.C., Michie was the daughter of Charlotte Mackintosh Edens and the late Charles Gregory Edens. She spent her childhood with family, surrounded by wonderful friends in the Gurney Court neighborhood. These years always held a special place in her heart. Michie was a surgical technician with Sovah Health Systems in Danville, Va. and a member of First Presbyterian Church of Burlington. She was a graduate of Guilford Day School (currently named Noble Academy) of Greensboro, N.C. Class of 2006. She received an Associate of Arts degree from GTCC in 2014 and an Associate of Science degree at American National University, Danville, Va. in 2016. While attending school she excelled in theatre production and performance. Michie also completed an animal study internship with Carolina Tiger Rescue, Pittsboro, N.C.; Archaeology Workshops in Illinois; clinical training in Danville and Roanoke, Va., and recently received a Reiki 2 Certification. Michie was an advocate and caregiver for all animals. She volunteered at the Conservation Center in Alamance County and various other animal agencies throughout her life. She enjoyed being outside, kayaking, music, camping, and sharing time and laughter with family and friends. Michie was our family sparkler, our cheerleader, our joy. In addition to her mother of Hyco Lake, Semora, N.C., survivors include her two brothers, Charles Gregory Edens Jr. and Camilla Easter of Kernersville, N.C., and Richard Stuart Edens and wife, Courtney, of Denver, Colo.; partner, Patrick Manuel Shelton of the home; two aunts, Linda Mackintosh Parks and husband, Michael, of Elon, N.C., Kathy Edens Billings, of Burlington, N.C.; and two uncles, Mic S. Mackintosh of Richmond, Va. and Robert G. Edens of Person County, N.C. She had many loving cousins and extended family. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Doug and Eleanor Mackintosh Jr. of Burlington, N.C. and Dick and Kat Edens of Pinehurst, N.C.; and uncle, Jim Mackintosh III, Burlington, N.C. Effie Chiotis and Kasey Roberts were her closest lifetime friends. Michie will be dearly missed by her cats, Yoshi and Bowser and dogs Monty and Scarlett Begonia. A graveside memorial service will be held at Pine Hill Cemetery on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. with the Rev. Carrie Tuttle of the First Presbyterian Church of Burlington. Please observe social distancing protocol and bring a chair so you can attend the graveside memorial service comfortably. In memory of Michie, memorials may be made to Noble Academy, where she flourished during her high school years. Noble Academy is an independent day school in Greensboro, N.C. and exclusively serves students with diagnosed learning disabilities or learning differences such as Attention Deficit/Hyperactive Disorder or Central Auditory Processing Disorder. Tribute gifts can be made online at nobleknights.org/support-noble, by phone, or by mail (3310 Horse Pen Creek Rd Greensboro NC, 27410). Please indicate "In Honor of Michie Edens" when donating. Rich & Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family. Condolences may be offered at www.richandthompson.com
