Edwards, Emily Gardland

July 27, 2020 Emily Garland Edwards, 40, of Rock Road, New Canton, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at her residence. She is survived by her husband, Billy Ray Edwards; her parents, David W. Garland and Judith S. Garland of Martinsville; a sister, Ruth G. Neary; beloved friends, Denise and Donald Williams and Tracy and Tony Brock; and many more good friends. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory, Appomattox is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Emily Edwards as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.