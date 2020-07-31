You have permission to edit this article.
Edwards, Emily Garland

July 27, 2020 Emily Garland Edwards, 40, of Rock Road, New Canton, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at her residence. She is survived by her husband, Billy Ray Edwards; her parents, David W. Garland and Judith S. Garland of Martinsville; a sister, Ruth G. Neary; beloved friends, Denise and Donald Williams and Tracy and Tony Brock; and many more good friends. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory, Appomattox is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

