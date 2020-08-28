Cornelia "Corky" Walker Elgin Cornelia "Corky" Walker Elgin, 91, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Landmark Center, Stuart, Virginia. She was born on June 21, 1929, in Patrick County, Virginia, to the late Frank Dewey Walker Sr. and Ruth West Walker. She retired from Dupont with 36 years of service. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James William "Bill" Elgin Sr.; son, James "Jimmy" William Elgin Jr,; sister, Elaine Walker Clark; and brothers, Frank Walker, Jr. and Joseph Camden Walker. Ms. Elgin is survived by her daughter, Terri Elgin Nelson (Thomas); daughter-in-law, Faye P. Elgin; grandchildren, Alexander Elgin (Stephanie), and Matthew Wade Nelson (Ambi); and three great-grandchildren, Sophie Elgin, Audrey Elgin, and Declan Nelson. A graveside service will be held Monday, August 31, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Roselawn Burial Park with Danny Gilley and Dwayne Trout officiating. There will be a floating visitation on Sunday, August 30, 2020, from 1 until 5 p.m., at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.