Ronald Eugene "Ronnie" Elliott Ronald Eugene "Ronnie" Elliott, 70, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020. He was born on August 27, 1949, in Martinsville, Virginia, to the late Harold James Elliott Sr., and Myrtle Arrington Elliott. He had been a truck driver for over 50 years and was of the Baptist faith. Ronnie was doing what he loved, riding his motorcycle when he passed away. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Estep; and son, Eugene Elliott. Mr. Elliott is survived by his wife, Susan Mason Elliott; daughters, Cindy Parrish (Cliff) and Brenda Motley (Nathan); sons, Darrell Hodges and Danny Hodges; brothers, Harold James "Joe" Elliott Jr., (Linda), Keith Elliott (Penny), and Jeff Elliott, (Christine); 12 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren. The funeral will be Friday, August 14, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Wright Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Ronald Coleman officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 13, 2020, from 6 until 9 ap.m., at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will be private. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.
