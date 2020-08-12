You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elliott, Ronald Eugene ¿Ronnie¿

Elliott, Ronald Eugene ¿Ronnie¿

Only $5 for 5 months
Elliott, Ronald Eugene ¿Ronnie¿

Ronald Eugene "Ronnie" Elliott Ronald Eugene "Ronnie" Elliott, 70, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020. He was born on August 27, 1949, in Martinsville, Virginia, to the late Harold James Elliott Sr., and Myrtle Arrington Elliott. He had been a truck driver for over 50 years and was of the Baptist faith. Ronnie was doing what he loved, riding his motorcycle when he passed away. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Estep; and son, Eugene Elliott. Mr. Elliott is survived by his wife, Susan Mason Elliott; daughters, Cindy Parrish (Cliff) and Brenda Motley (Nathan); sons, Darrell Hodges and Danny Hodges; brothers, Harold James "Joe" Elliott Jr., (Linda), Keith Elliott (Penny), and Jeff Elliott, (Christine); 12 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren. The funeral will be Friday, August 14, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Wright Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Ronald Coleman officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 13, 2020, from 6 until 9 ap.m., at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will be private. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.

To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Elliott as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Locations

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert