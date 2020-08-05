English, Barbara Markham Crouch

September 20, 1933 - July 29, 2020 Barbara Markham Crouch English, 86, of Martinsville, passed away ON Wednesday, July 29, 2020. She was born in Bowling Green, Kentucky, ON September 20, 1933, to Robert O. and Nellie Butts Markham. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Artis English, a sister and a brother. Barbara was a graduate of Martinsville High School and retired from the City of Martinsville where she was Deputy/Treasurer. She was a member of First United Methodist Church where she started The Bereavement Committee and was also a circle member. She was a much loved social lady who loved her family and friends, was an avid bridge player, a member of Piedmont Guild, Red Hat Society and member of a book club. Surviving are two daughters, Debbie C. Hundley (Mike) and Beth C. Prohaska (Tom); three sons, Donald L. Crouch Jr. (June), Wesley R. Crouch (Sheila) and Kyle M. Crouch (Hazel); 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Due to COVID-19. a private graveside service will be conducted ON Friday, August 7, 2020, at Roselawn Burial Park. An open visitation will be held from 6 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at McKee-Stone Funeral Home. The family respectfully requests that everyone were a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, VA. To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com.
