Fackler, Lenwood Ike

Lenwood Ike Fackler, 88, of Figsboro, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Sovah Health, Martinsville, Virginia. He was born on April 25, 1932, in Chatham, Virginia, to the late Claude and Louella Bradner Fackler. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Colene Lawrence Fackler. Mr. Fackler enjoyed fishing, working in the yard with his flowers, and plants. He worked as a landscaper at Fackler's Landscaping. Mr. Fackler is survived by his four daughters, Donna Byrd (Ricky), Vickie McDaniel (Ricky), Lindy Collins, and Kelly Fackler; three sons, Jerry Fackler (Mary), Jeff Fackler (Lisa), and Barry Fackler (Cindy); four sisters, Loretta Compton, Cora Jane Harris, Jeanette Smith, and Connie Smith; one brother, Orie Fackler; nine grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. Peewee never like being the center of attention and per his wishes there will be no funeral services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Martinsville/Henry County SPCA, 132 Joseph Martin Hwy., Martinsville, VA 24112. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the Fackler family. On Line condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.
