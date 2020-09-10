Fallin Jr., Charles Edward

January 12, 1959 - September 8, 2020 Charles Edward Fallin Jr., 61, of Axton, died on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the Sovah Health-Martinsville. He was born in Henry County on January 12, 1959 to the late Charles E. "Ed" Fallin Sr. and the late Ethel Marie Dalton Fallin. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, David "L.D." Fallin, Ollie Ray Fallin, Jimmy Fallin and Herbert Fallin, nephew, Travis Fallin and niece, Emily Fallin. He is survived by three nieces, Tonya Edwards, Tori Fallin, Ashley Fallin; great-nieces, Kayli and Kinsleigh; nephew, Hunter. Friends may stop by the funeral home on Thursday afternoon from 1 until 5 p.m. to view and sign the register. A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Roselawn Burial Park with the Rev. Mike Martin officiating. Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed while visiting at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Fallin family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.