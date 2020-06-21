Fisher, Wanda Foley

June 18, 2020 Wanda Foley Fisher, age 55, of Fieldale, Virginia passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020, after a decline in health for several months. Wanda was born on December 25, 1964, to the late Thomas Linwood Foley and Nancy Dunkley Foley, who survives. In addition to her father she was predeceased by her son, Tyler P. Fisher. Wanda lived her life by her faith in God. The tragedies that she endeavored only made her faith stronger. She was a true inspiration, kind and loving soul and faithful friend. Wanda loved her family. She was a beautiful and loving mother to Matthew and Tyler. The best "Nana" to Noah! Loving and devoted daughter to her Mom, Nancy. She was a member of Stella Christian Church. She was employed by Barnett Commercial Realty. In addition to her mother, Wanda is survived by her husband, Steve Fisher; one son, Matthew S. Fisher; grandson, Noah W. Fisher; two brothers, Tim Foley (Karen), Stanley Foley (Debbie); special sister, Teresa Fisher; niece, Alyssa F. Vaeth (James); nephew, Brandon Foley and special aunt, Edith Stowe. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020, from the Chapel of Collins Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Hunt and Pastor Steve Hayes officiating. Interment will follow in the Stella Christian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 6 until 8 p.m. and at other times at the residence. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to be made for a fund that is being setup for Noah Fisher in memory of his Nana. Checks should be made to Carter Bank and Trust c/o Stanley Foley, 110 Bonfield Circle, Martinsville, Virginia 24112. Online condolences at www.collinsmckeestonebassett.com Collins Funeral Home at Bassett, Virginia is respectfully serving the Fisher Family.