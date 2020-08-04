Ford, Fred Robert "Bob"

October 24, 1949 - August 2, 2020 Fred Robert "Bob" Ford passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Winston Salem, N.C. He was born on October 24, 1949 in Oklahoma City, Okla. Bob's life was completely devoted to His Lord, his bride, and his family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mission: Dignity, Guidestone Financial Resources SBC, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Ste. 2200, Dallas, TX 75244-6152. Collins Funeral Home, 30 Riverside Drive, Bassett, Va. is serving the Ford family. Online condolences may be made at www.collinsmckeestonebassettfuneralhome.com
