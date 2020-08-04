Foster Jr., Richard Aubrey

Richard Aubrey Foster Jr. of Charlotte, N.C., formerly of Fieldale, Va., passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020. He was born on February 3, 1938, in Eden, N.C., to the late Richard Aubrey Foster Sr. and Julia Cooper Foster. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Mark Foster. Colonel Foster retired after twenty years in the United States Army and started his second career teaching at Fieldale Collinsville High School before bringing JROTC to Bassett High School where he served as Senior Army Instructor for twenty six years. After retiring from the Henry County School System, he continued to substitute teach for several years. He is survived by his former wife, Jean Plaster Foster of Charlotte, N.C.; daughters, Rinda Foster Poole of Charlotte, N.C., and Jennifer Foster Waters of Minot, N.D.; son, Richard Aubrey Foster III of Charlotte, N.C.; and sister, Mary Foster Young of Eden, N.C. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Reese Hagy, Stephen Poole, Brian Poole, Amanda Crandall, Kayla Foster, Sierra Waters, and Summer Waters; and great-grandchildren, Landin Poole, Clara Poole, Adelyn Poole, and Eli Poole. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, from 10 until 11 a.m. at Mt. Hermon Church of the Brethren, 144 Mt. Hermon Church Rd., Bassett, Va. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at Mt. Hermon Church of the Brethren, with Pastor Doug Ramsey officiating. Burial will follow the service at Foster Family Cemetery on Stella Rd. in Patrick Springs, Va. The service will be held outside at the amphitheater for safety reasons due to COVID-19. The family respectfully asks for the public to wear masks. Norris funeral Services in Martinsville, Va., is serving the Foster family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
Service information
10:00AM-11:00AM
144 Mt Hermon Church Rd
Bassett, VA 24055
11:00AM
144 Mt Hermon Church Rd
Bassett, VA 24055
