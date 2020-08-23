France, John Russell

May 1, 1943 - August 20, 2020 Mr. John Russell France, 77, departed this life on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Sovah Health-Martinsville. He was born on May 1, 1943, in Virginia to the late Clarence E. France and the late Virginia Hairston Bell. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosie France and a brother Curtis France. He was previously married to Jacqueline Walton. Mr. France retired from Stanley Furniture as a laborer after 25 years of service and was self-employed in his later years. He was a Deacon at New Life In Christ Church in Spencer, Va. He leaves behind to cherish is memory three sons, Timothy France (Kris), of Chesepeake, Va., Grady Preston (Wendy) of Stafford, Va. and Mark France (Katie) of Ridgeway, Va.; four daughters, Barbara Holland of Fieldale, Va., Rosalind France, Melissa France and Virginia France of Martinsville, Va.; one brother, Anthony France of Martinsville, Va.; and one sister, Regina France of Ridgeway, Va.; 20 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends. A private service will be held at Carver Memorial Gardens in Martinsville, Va. with the Rev. Von Finney officiating. The service will be held with the CDC guidelines for face coverings and social distancing. Arrangements entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.