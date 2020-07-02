Galloway, Madelyn Delois Hairston

March 13, 1943 - June 30, 2020 Madelyn Delois Hairston Galloway, 77, departed this life on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, High Point, N.C. She was born on March 13, 1943, the daughter of the late James Ella Lampkins Hairston and the late Joseph Henry Hairston. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, William Henry, Joe Louis, and Jimmy Hairston; four sisters, Evelyn Fisher, Martha Spencer, Marie Millner and Vivian Dierden. She was a 1962 graduate of G. W. Carver High School and a graduate of the Martinsville-Henry County School of Practical Nursing, class of 1970. Those left to cherish her memories are her husband, Orlando B. Galloway; two sons, David O. Galloway, Martinsville, Va., Charles L. Galloway, National Harbor, Md., and a very special nephew, Jason L. Pettie (Jennifer), Atlanta, Ga.; one brother, Elder Colonel Hairston (Nancy), Spencer, Va., three sisters, Powell Cozart, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, Lola Monroe (Lucius) Marietta, Ga., and Valerie Pettie, Martinsville, Va.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Madelyn will be remembered for her kind heart, her selflessness, and her willingness to help anyone in need. A public virtual viewing will be available on Facebook live at Hairston Funeral Home page and a graveside service at Mt. Olivet Christian Church, Preston, Va. on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at 1 p.m. With the requirements due to COVID-19, a face covering is required and social distance will be observed. Hairston Funeral Home is serving the family. On-line condolences may be made to: www.hairstonfunerals.com.
