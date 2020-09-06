Garrison, Ann Parker

Ann Parker Garrison, 93, of Burlington, N.C., passed away peacefully at Twin Lakes Community. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Thomas R. Garrison in 2009, Ann is survived by her four children and their families, Fran Garrison Murphy and her husband Mike of Raleigh, Banks Garrison of Reidsville, Betty Lawton Garrison of Burlington, Paul Garrison and his wife, Monica of Virginia Beach; five grandchildren, Caroline Turco, her husband, Alex, William Garrison, his wife, Emily, Travis Garrison, Meredith Garrison, and Parker Garrison; two great-grandchildren, Beckett Turco and Colette Turco. Born in Raleigh, Ann graduated from the Woman's College of the University of North Carolina. Later in life, Ann returned to UNC-G to complete a Master's in Education, which launched her into painting, sculpture, pottery and a love of art history. After living in El Salvador for the first two years of their marriage, Ann and Tom settled in Martinsville, Va., where they were active members of First Baptist Church. Tom worked for DuPont and Ann was an energetic and creative volunteer, serving her community as a Girl Scout leader and Cub Scout den mother. She loved to travel, even if it meant camping or staying in youth hostels. As a result, the family took many wonderful trips across this country, to Mexico, Canada, and eventually Europe. In Martinsville, Ann was the first director of the Piedmont Arts Association. She also served as director of Anchor House for girls. As volunteers, Ann and Tom spent many hours taking calls for Contact Crisis helpline and opened their home many times to provide shelter for at-risk children. As her final volunteer act, Ann requested that her earthly remains be bequeathed to the UNC School of Medicine for medical education. A private memorial celebration will be held at a later date.
