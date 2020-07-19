Goard, James Kenneth

Mr. James Kenneth Goard, age 86, of Stuart, Virginia, passed away at Forsyth Medical Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was born in Slab Fork, West Virginia on April 19, 1934 to the late James Eligah Goard and Rettie Henderson Goard. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, John Patrick Goard; one sister, Patsy Goard Hall; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, James Robert Rorrer and Estelle Foley Rorrer. Mr. Goard faithfully served in United States Army, retired from J.P. Stevens, and was a devoted member of Peter's Creek Baptist Church. Kenneth enjoyed traveling to the beach, farming, cutting grass, and having a well-maintained yard. He will be remembered for his love of his family, devotion to his wife and children, and the absolute joy he took in being Papa Dodad to his grandchildren. Mr. Goard is survived by his wife of 60 years, Louise Rorrer Goard; one daughter and son-in-law, Lisa Goard Ferguson (Darrell) of Dry Fork; two sons and daughters-in-law, James Keith Goard (Beth) of Dry Fork, and William Stephen Goard (Kristie) of Stuart; four grandchildren, Heather Dawn Ferguson of Danville, James Eligah Goard of Dry Fork, Sarah Elizabeth Goard of Dry Fork, and Abigail Paige Goard of Stuart; brothers-in-law, Clarence Hall of Stuart, David Rorrer (Linda) of Fieldale; sister in law Betty Mullins of Riner; and several nieces and nephews. Services for Mr. Goard will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Heart Association, Patty Hazelwood, Memorial Gift Chairman, 1988 Wayside Road, Stuart, VA 24171. Moody Funeral Home in Stuart has been entrusted with the arrangements and online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
