Gravely, Roger Antoine

August 21, 2020 Roger Antoine Gravely, 38, of Martinsville, Va., transitioned on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Sovah Health-Martinsville. He was born in Martinsville, Va., a son of Barbara Martin Gravely and the late Roy Rogers Gravely. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Carver Memorial Gardens with Bishop James R. Perkins, officiating. The family will receive friends at the home at 181 Baronwood Road, Martinsville, Va. All services will be conducted with CDC guidelines. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Hines Funeral Services.

