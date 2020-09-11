Gray, Avis Scott

Avis Scott Gray, age 82, of Henry, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. She was a switchboard operator with a local telephone company, then retired from DuPont as a supervisor with 38 years of service. She was an excellent bowler. Avis was a devoted Christian were she was an active member of Oak Level Baptist Church until her health declined. She was preceded in death by her parents, Zera Eldridge Scott and Delma Gillispie Scott; brothers, Keith and Kyle Scott; and sisters, Mary Fulcher and Agnes Handy. Surviving are her son, Barry Gray and Susan, whom she referred to as the daughter she never had; grandchildren, Jacob Alan Gray and Kelly Conner Gray; great-grandchildren, Shawn Michael Gray, Haley Nichole Gray, Jordan Gray, Jaylan Gray, Jamari Gray, Lila Rayne Gray, Jacobie Leon Conner and Aiden Mason Conner; brother, Robert E. Scott; numerous of nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at Flora Funeral Chapel, at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2020, with Pastor Joe Glass officiating. Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery. Her family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.